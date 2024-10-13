Swamp Dogg Releases Original Song “Fools Like Me” And Cover of “Rocky Raccoon” by The Beatles

Home News Lauren Rettig October 13th, 2024 - 3:33 PM

On Sunday, October 13, the legendary Swamp Dogg dropped the deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed album Blackgrass: From West Virginia to 125th St. Originally released May 31, 2024, the new edition features a cover of The Beatles’ “Rocky Raccoon” and a brand-new track “Fools Like Me.” Listen below:





“Rocky Raccoon” showcases Swamp Dogg’s lilting voice wafting between animated frames depicting the story of Rocky Raccoon; “Fools Like Me” is a much more honky-tonk, string-heavy tune that boasts a stunning display of Swamp Dogg’s vocal abilities.

This deluxe release marks a victory lap for Swamp Dogg following his new album debuting at #2 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums Chart, his debut at the Grand Ole Opry, a performance at the Country Music Hall of Fame and multiple showcases at AmericanaFest.

“I love songs that paint pictures, give you reasons to think and allow you to be a part of it via identification. Paul McCartney did just that in writing ‘Rocky Raccoon.’ That’s why I recorded it!” says Swamp Dogg of covering The Beatles.

For “Fools Like Me” he adds, “I’ve seen this scenario played out by friends, family and strangers. This is the type of story that’s been around for a million years and it makes for some spooky entertainment.”

Blackgrass was produced by Ryan Olson and recorded with a band with a lineup including Noam Pikelny, Sierra Hull, Jerry Douglas, Chris Scruggs, Billy Contreras and Kenny Vaughn. The album, in typical Swamp Dogg fashion, blurs the lines between folk, roots, country, blues and soul with features from Margo Price, Vernon Reid, Jenny Lewis, Justin Vernon and The Cactus Blossoms.

NPR’s Fresh Air reviewed Blackgrass: From West Virginia to 125th St back in June; writer Ken Tucker proclaimed “…just a couple of months after Beyonc’s Cowboy Carter reopened some territory for Black artists reclaiming country music, so does Swamp Dogg demonstrate that in his long career in R&B, soul and funk, country is another road he’s traveled.”