Camila Cabello Reworks “Move” by Adam Port & Stryv

Within 24 hours of Adam Port & Stryv dropping their single “Move” back in June, the original track hit #1 on the Beatport Top 100. The hit went on to surpass 100 million streams in the first four weeks of its release and spent 110 days on the Spotify Global Top 50. On Friday, October 11, global superstar Camila Cabello dropped her official take on the most requested track of the summer. Listen below:

The video features Port, Stryv, and Cabello playing their new track for a crowd at a DJ set. As the track plays, Cabello sings and hypes the crowd up with her invigorating energy. By the time Cabello’s chorus drops, everyone is recording and dancing along.

German DJ Adam Port’s style is defined on Keinemusik’s website as having “a pointed emphasis on style, on groove and sophistication.” The profile goes on to say “What Adam Port is laying his hands on might have its place within the parameters of House and Techno, but it’s always more than that. It’s his style.”

Meanwhile Stryv (real name Hamid Bashir) is an LA-based producer hailing from Pakistan. His work has been featured on tracks for artists such as Ty Dolla $ign, Jason Derulo, Ava Max and Rita Ora. The release of “Move” established Stryv as his own artist project.

Cabello has dropped two other singles this year, both from her highly anticipated album C,XOXO: the first was a track featuring Lil Nas X titled “HE KNOWS,” while the second was an empowering beat titled “Chanel No. 5.” The release of Cabello’s take on “Move” was preceded by C,XOXO (Magic City Edition) dropping on September 6; the deluxe edition features four new songs, “baby pink (feat. Eem Triplin),” “Come Show Me,” “Can Friends Kiss?” and “GODSPEED.”

“Move” and C,XOXO (Magic City Edition) are available everywhere now.