Christine and the Queens Join Raissa On New Single “No Genius”

October 12th, 2024 - 10:52 PM

International singer-songwriter Raissa releases her new single “No Genius” featuring her close friend and collaborator Christine and the Queens. The collaboration is the latest in a long line of meaningful collabs and co-signs, including Mark Ronson, Mura Masa, and more. A singular pop storyteller whose honest lyrics, vibrant soundscapes, and unique visual storytelling exhibit her artistry, Raissa is preparing her upcoming Cute Threat EP on Neon Gold Records.

For the two singers “No Genius” results in a collaboration that is vibrant and emotionally charged track that explores themes of self-reflection, vulnerability, and empowerment. Bending pop and electronic influences with a minimal yet infectious beat, allowing the powerful lyrics to shine through. Raissa’s vocals are soft but assertive, delivering introspective lines about self-doubt, relationships, and finding strength in being imperfect. Christine and the Queens adds a distinct flair with their signature style, contributing vocals that complement Raissa’s tone and enhancing the overall emotional depth of the song.

The production is atmospheric, with shimmering synths and an understated groove that builds momentum as the song progresses. The collaboration between the two artists creates a balance between introspection and confidence, as they navigate personal growth and acceptance. The chorus, with its poignant refrain “I’m no genius, but I know who I am,” encapsulates the message of embracing one’s flaws while still striving for self-worth. Grounded in authenticity, this track is instantly relatable for anyone grappling with inner insecurities.

The music video for “No Genius” mirrors the song’s themes of self-discovery and vulnerability with a visually striking and minimalistic aesthetic. It begins with Raissa standing alone in an open, dimly lit space, surrounded by neutral tones that emphasize a sense of isolation and introspection. As the song progresses, subtle visual elements shift—soft lighting changes, fluid camera movements, and slow zoom-ins that draw the viewer closer to Raissa’s expressions.

Raissa’s performance is intimate yet powerful, with expressive body language that conveys vulnerability and quiet determination. As Christine and the Queens enters the frame, the dynamic between the two becomes more charged, symbolizing the interplay of personal connection and individual growth. Their movements, often mirroring one another, suggest a shared journey of empowerment.

In a press release from Gold Atlas, Raissa comments further on the purpose for the creation of “No Genius”:

“Lyrically guided by a channeled frustration at our increasing alienation from each other. It doesn’t take no genius to know that those who seek to divide us are up to no good. I was channeling some frustration during a particularly difficult time in the world. I think people as a collective are smarter than we give ourselves credit for. It’s some tough love for myself and my fellow human. A reminder that it doesn’t take no genius to know that those who seek to divide us, are probably up to no good.”