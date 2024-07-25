Chris Brown Hit With $65 Million Lawsuits Over Allegations Of Assault At Recent Texas Show

Home News Sarah Faller July 25th, 2024 - 4:41 PM

Four concert attendees and one security guard from Chris Brown’s Fort Worth Texas show have now levied assault allegations against the musician Chris Brown, Yella Beezy a Dallas rapper, Sinko Ceej a member of Brown’s entourage, and the production company Live Nation (via consequence).

On Saturday July 21st Chris Brown had a performance in Fort Worth, Texas as a part of his current 11:11 tour. After the show four attendees came backstage for a V.I.P. meetup. Allegedly as the four attendees were attempting to leave and congratulated Brown on his show they were attacked by Brown’s entourage. The attendees allege this attack was directed by Chris Brown. Due to their alleged assault the four attendees levied a 50 million dollar lawsuit and are attempting to receive restraining orders.

The security guard was an employee of the venue and alleges that in his attempt to break up the alleged brawl between the entourage and attendees he was severely injured. He alleges his injuries include a cracked vertebrae and a severely injured hip. The security guard corroborated the stories of the four attendees and is suing Brown and his associates for 15 million dollars.

All five plaintiffs in the alleged assault are being represented by Tony Buzbee. Buzbee recently made a post pointing to Brown’s violent history, such as the alleged incident in London, in relation to the recent lawsuits.