Nell And The Flaming Lips Share New Live Performance Video For “Red Right Hand”

Jamie Reddy December 16th, 2021 - 10:47 PM

14 year-old singer, Nell Smith, teamed up with classic band, The Flaming Lips, to create Where the Viaduct Looms, an album that is a collaboration between the two. While The Lips are not new to collaboration throughout the years, this particular one is a special treat. The team released a video of their cover of “Red Right Hand” by Nick Cave. Nell’s vocals are a strong combination with the instrumentation by The Lips that definitely does the original justice, a true homage to Cave.

The video is the team performing in a room that is surrounded by strings of LED lights that play along with the music. The vocals, the instruments and the positioning of each person, almost gives off a live garage performance vibe. The team maintained their positions and grooved to the music, as if the outside world was irrelevant. The lights change and switch on and off with the sound of the music, which elevates the upbeat music. The camera pans to each member of the team and gives them their equal moment to shine and have their moment, as each member was important to make this cover happen, and it was just that.

Take a look at the video and see for yourself!



Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado