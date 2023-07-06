MF Doom’s Widow Raises MF Doom’s Widow Raises Concerns Over Rapper’s Treatment Before Sudden Death

Home News Dita Dimone July 6th, 2023 - 10:12 AM

Nearly three years have passed since MF Doom‘s passing, but there are still many unanswered questions surrounding his death, and his wife wants answers.

According to an article published by Stereogum.com Tuesday, July 4, Jasmin Thompson, the late artist’s wife, expressed concern over her husband’s care during his final days at St. James’ Hospital. On October 21, 2020, the 49-year-old artist reportedly struggled to breathe and attempted to leave his hospital bed before collapsing and experiencing respiratory arrest. The last time Thompson saw her spouse was on October 31, when he was disconnected from the breathing machine.

Doom, whose birth name was Dumile Daniel Thompson, was reportedly robust before he developed various health problems, including kidney disease, which caused anxiety and weight gain. The rapper released his last solo album, Born Like This, in 2009 and was prescribed new blood pressure medication. However, after only two doses, Doom was rushed to the emergency room in 2020 with tongue and pharynx swelling.

Thompson detailed several grievances regarding the hospital’s treatment of Doom during his stay. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions at the time, she could not see her spouse during his final days. In one instance, the rapper was unable to notify nurses of his deteriorating condition due to the inaccessibility of his buzzer. She also claimed that he was deposited in an old hospital room containing an ” old metal desk” and books.

“I don’t want to say that it was an old storage room…it wasn’t set up,” Thompson told the Wakefield Coroner’s Court. “Perhaps it was a room aeons ago. It did contain a cot.”