Deicide Cancels Remainder of U.S. Tour Due To Hurricane Milton Hitting Their Home State

Maya Gotschall October 8th, 2024 - 7:41 PM

American death metal band Deicide has canceled the last three shows of their Banished by Sin North American tour due to the upcoming expected impact of hurricane Milton. Deicide, from Tampa, Florida, was close to the last leg of their tour with Krisiun, Inferni, and Cloak when on Monday, October 7 they released a statement on social media explaining the situation and their reasonings for calling the rest of the tour quits and heading back home to Florida: “Due to the pending landfall of hurricane Milton on central Florida and the gulf coast , we will be leaving the tour after the performance today in Corpus Christi Texas and heading back to the state of Florida to protect our families and properties, we are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate your understanding, Houston, New Orleans and Pensacola will be canceled to allow us time to return to our families and homes. We will be playing early tonight 8 to 9 so hurry out tonight,” (https://blabbermouth.net/news/deicide-cancels-remaining-shows-on-u-s-tour-as-another-storm-takes-aim-at-bands-home-state-of-florida)!

This newest hurricane is the second one within the last two weeks that is heading straight towards the sunshine state as hurricane Helene just rampaged through the South leaving irreparable damage in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and quite drastically in North Carolina. Hurricane Milton was first reported as a category 5 hurricane but thankfully has been reduced to a category 4 as families and loved ones such as the Deicide band members either prepare for what’s to come or evacuate their homes in anticipation of the destruction.

