Tears For Fears Share Psychedelic New Single & Video “Astronaut”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to Stereo Gum, the British duo Tears for Fears has shared a new single and video for their song titled “Astronaut.” This new track is much different than some of their earlier work, containing elements of dreamy guitar riffs and nostalgic rhythmic pulses. The song is perfect for a rainy day walk of self-reflection. If the word longing had a soundtrack, “Astronaut” would certainly be the first song in it.

The song feels like a cosmic exploration, lyrically. It speaks about isolation and the search for meaning in an often overwhelming world. There’s a sense of desire to escape into a different state of mind, like an astronaut escaping into outer space. The lyrics question whether real freedom can be found beyond our concerns, putting listeners in a position of feeling lost in the vast area of space.

The video features otherworldly imagery and vibrant visuals. The duo is shown drifting afloat as animations mimic the mystery of space. There are scenes that appear to be recorded on a digital camera, enhancing this sense of nostalgia. The lyrics and video combined create an ethereal experience for fans.

This new single is off of the same album, Songs For A Nervous Planet, which sparked controversy due to the album art being AI-generated. The album is set to release October 25 but from what we can see the futuristic themes do in fact tie into their bold experiment with AI.