Tears For Fears Defends Their Use Of AI Art On Their Album Cover

Maleah Rowe September 23rd, 2024 - 10:32 PM

Formed in 1981, English pop band Tears For Fears announced the release date for their upcoming album titled Songs For A Nervous Planet, set to come out October 25th. The lengthy album includes 22 songs, with the cover of the album depicting an astronaut standing in a field of sunflowers.

However, the cover of the album is AI-generated. Fans of the band aren’t happy with this and are even embarrassed. NME shares comments such as “Using AI art is such a joke” and “You’d think as artists you wouldn’t want your work to be stolen but that’s what Gen AI does, disappointing to see this,” that have been left under the bands Instagram announcement of the album.

The band made another Instagram post, defending their decision to use an AI-generated album cover, stating that the cover “was envisioned in collaboration with artist Vitalie Burcovschi, also known as @surrealistly,” and that they “wanted vibrant artwork that evoked a sense of sci-fi, futuristic themes, and an escape from what is known.” The group also included a message from Burcovschi. Read their full statement below:

The comments under their defensive post weren’t better than the last. Comments like “love you but that cover gives me the ick :/ ai feels very soulless,” and “How hard is it to hire an ARTIST to make something for your album.”

One single from their upcoming album titled “The Girl I Call Home” has been released, accompanied by a music video. Watch here.