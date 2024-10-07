Soilwork Shares Striking New Single & Video “Spirit Of No Return”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 7th, 2024 - 1:43 PM

Swedish metal band Soilwork has released a new single and video titled “Spirit of No Return.” The track synchronizes melodic death metal and dashes of progressive touches, encapsulating the tone of aggression. There is powerful drumming and versatile vocals, including growls and soaring cleans.

Regarding the lyrics, the best way to describe “Spirit of No Return” is with one word, existentialism. The lyrics take on a search for meaning in life along with the emotional struggles that come with it. It is all tied to self-doubt along with the human experience, all while the mood remains dark and self-observing.

The video itself is striking and ties directly into the songs themes. The band is seen performing in a desolate landscape with haunting visuals that truly make fans feel the aspect of “no return.” The lighting is dark yet cinematic and the camera work enhances the emotional depth within the song. The video is visually interesting and is perfect in accompanying the songs heavy tone.

In comparison to Soilwork’s track “Kvicksilver” which was delivered in 2023, “Spirit Of No Return” shares similar themes. They both dive into introspective concepts, including transformation. However the main difference is that “Kvicksilver” explores a more personal journey of change while “Spirit of No Return” dives into the darker aspects of existentialism. This leaves fans to wonder what kind of tone Soilworks next track will take on. Are there deeper aspects to this darkness?