Swedish melodic death band Soilwork shares new digital single “Kvicksliver”. In 2002, Soilwork released their fourth album Natural Born Chaos, which included a Swedish rendition of “Mercury Shadow”.

Soilwork’s song “Kvicksilver” conveys themes of suffering, struggle, and the need to let go of bad feelings. The song’s lyrics depict a depressing mental condition in which all thoughts run away to a place of great hatred. The broken heart on a platter represents vulnerability and opens the door to thoughts that one would rather not think. Even if there is a helping hand only a few meters away, the lyrics also discuss the feeling of being abandoned and alone. No matter where they look in the world, they say, hypocrisy will control their destiny.

The band shared about this song, “Here’s an old gem from the vaults! ‘Kvicksilver’ means ‘mercury’ in Swedish and somehow we decided to make a Swedish version of one of our songs during the recording of the Natural Born Chaos album, back in 2002 . We think it turned out pretty damn cool and definitely deserves to be shared with the world at this point. Enjoy ‘Mercury Shadow’ – all sung in Scanian dialect, we give you ‘Kvicksilver’!” Meanwhile, they previously shared a new EP, A Whisp of Atlantic that was released on December 4 and also shared a music video for a song titled “Nothingness and the Devil.”

