The Bug Shares New Single “Deep in a Mud” Featuring Magugu

Chloe Baxter October 5th, 2024 - 4:50 PM

Acclaimed UK producer The Bug (Kevin Martin) has unveiled his latest single, “Deep in a Mud,” featuring Nigerian-British MC Magugu.

This explosive track, reimagined from the instrumental “Drop (Machine Sex),” is part of Martin’s expansive project, Machines I-V, which includes all 21 tracks from his recent EPs.

You can listen to “Deep in a Mud” here:

Martin describes Magugu’s style as akin to a “Nigerian brother of Flowdan,” bringing a unique energy to the collaboration. He emphasizes the seamless connection they developed during the creative process, which resulted in a standout track that combines heavy bass and incisive lyrics.

This release follows The Bug’s announcement of his forthcoming collaborative album Disconnect, featuring KMRU, set for a June 2024 release, and his lead single, “Differ,” which showcases his signature blend of genres.

“Deep In a Mud” is offered as a “name your price” download on Bandcamp, as a gesture of appreciation to loyal fans. The track highlights Martin’s mastery in crafting heavy, nuanced soundscapes that push the boundaries of contemporary bass music.

With the launch of Machines I-V, The Bug continues to redefine his sonic landscape, proving once again that he remains a formidable force in the music world.