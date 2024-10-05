Starcrawler Releases New Single “Learn To Say Goodbye”

Home News Chloe Baxter October 5th, 2024 - 4:30 PM

Los Angeles rock band Starcrawler has unveiled their latest single, “Learn to Say Goodbye,” recorded in the legendary Foo Fighters’ Studio 606. This powerful anthem delves into the emotional turmoil of letting go of what no longer serves us, a theme that resonates deeply with frontwoman Arrow de Wilde’s personal experiences.

“I feel like everyone struggles with letting things go sometimes,” de Wilde explains. “We wanted to encapsulate that in this song—the desperate feelings you have when you want something so bad that you don’t care what anyone else has to say about it.” The single comes with an electrifying music video directed by Gilbert Trejo, showcasing the band’s dynamic live performance energy.

Watch the official music video for “Learn to Say Goodbye” below:

This release arrives just as the band prepares for their upcoming North American tour, opening for Japanese metal icons Boris. Their tour kicks off on September 25, making stops in cities like Los Angeles, Seattle and Chicago before wrapping up on Halloween in Austin, TX. For fans eager to see the band live, tickets are available now.

For more of Starcrawler’s performances, check out their electrifying performance at the Winter Mass with Starcrawler, Bonavega, and others at the Teragram Ballroom earlier this year.

As they gear up for a busy fall, with future plans for new music in 2025, it’s clear that Starcrawler is on an exciting trajectory. Don’t miss your chance to experience their raw energy live!

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin