Riot Fest Issues Statement Regarding Fan Passing Away At Festival

Chloe Baxter October 5th, 2024 - 4:41 PM

Riot Fest has released a statement following the tragic death of a festival attendee, Stephen Shult, who sustained severe injuries during the event in Chicago at the end of September. Shult, 58, attended the festival with his daughter, Jen Eaton. After they separated for the final act, Eaton reported him missing when he failed to meet her.

According to Loudwire, the festival’s medical team eventually notified Eaton that her father had been taken to the hospital with critical injuries, including a brain bleed resulting from head trauma. Despite initial signs of recovery, Shult’s condition deteriorated, leading the family to make the difficult decision to let him rest peacefully after determining he would not have a viable quality of life.

In their statement, Riot Fest addressed misconceptions surrounding the circumstances of Shult’s passing, clarifying that he did not die during Slayer’s set, marking the band’s first performance since November 2019.

The festival organizers expressed their condolences to Shult’s family and emphasized their commitment to fan safety. Slayer, Pennywise, and Mastodon were among the performers at Riot Fest this year.

A GoFundMe page created by Eaton aims to assist with cremation and celebration of life expenses, underscoring the profound impact of this tragedy on both the family and the community. The page reflects the outpouring of support from fans, highlighting the close-knit nature of the music community during such trying times.