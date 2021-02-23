The Horrors Announces New EP Lout for March 2021 Release and Shares Title Track

Home News Aaron Grech February 23rd, 2021 - 8:25 PM

English indie rock outfit The Horrors are back with a new EP called Lout, which is set for independent release on March 12 . This three-song EP includes the newly released title-track and a psychedelic new trailer by Jordan Hemingway, which evokes imagery from horror movies and thrillers by focusing on the distorted body of beauty executive Isamaya Ffrench, with a score created by guitarist Joshua Third and keyboard player Tom Furse.

“Lout” opens up with an industrial metal guitar riff and pounding drums that gradually lead to a cryptic chorus with distorted vocals, evoking the energy of early 2000s industrial metal outfits such as Static-X. The chorus is heavy but catchy, as the heavy distortion rocks out for a moment before transitioning into elements of ambient and electronic elements. These elements then fade out into a charged guitar riff, that returns the track’s chaotic energy.

According to the band, “Lout” is some of the heaviest music they’ve recorded since 2007, which saw the release of their debut studio album Strange House. Their most recent studio album V came out in 2017 and was supported by the single “Something To Remember Me By,” which was accompanied by a Mark Weiland-directed music video.

“’Lout’ is about the relationship between choice and chance, compulsive risk-taking and pushing your luck,” frontman Faris Badwan said in a press release obtained by NME. “As a band, particularly live, we’ve always had an aggressive side and as we began writing new songs it became clear that we were heading in that direction.”

Lout EP tracklist

1. Lout

2. Org

3. Whiplash