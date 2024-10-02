Coal Chamber Cancels Aftershock Festival Appearance Due To Health Issues

The nu-metal band Coal Chamber was set to perform at the hard rock/heavy metal Aftershock Festival located in Sacramento, California next weekend. Due to some unfortunate health reasons concerning Dez Fafara, the vocalist for the band.
Blabbermouth details how Fafara announced that “due to doctors orders” the band will not perform at Aftershock. He is also said to be “waiting on CT scan results”. The remaining band members announced they are “heartbroken that we won’t be joining Aftershock with all of our fans, family, and friends,” including that health is their top priority. See their full statement below:
In August, the band also had to postpone their “Fiend for the Fans” tour, due to Fafara’s medical emergency. Fafara shared the story of how his “life [took] a turn”, stating how he “fought back hard after a long haul of Covid”. He retells how he was coming up his stairs and “saw flashes” in his eyes, vomited, and felt like the world was spinning, leaving him in the back of an ambulance. See his full statement below:
View this post on Instagram
Their rescheduled tour dates for 2025 are as follows:
Mar. 05 – Denver, CO – Summit
Mar. 07 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Mar. 08 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
Mar. 09 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee Theatre
Mar. 11 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
Mar. 12 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Mar. 14 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Mar. 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannerhill’s Tavern & Music Hall
Mar. 19 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
Mar. 22 – Newport, KY – Mega Corp. Pavillion
Mar. 23 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live
Mar. 25 – Norfolk, VA – NorVa
Mar. 28 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
Mar. 29 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
Mar. 30 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
Apr. 04 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater
Apr. 05 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom
Apr. 09 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
Apr. 11 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop
Apr. 12 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop
Apr. 13 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Apr. 15 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s
Apr. 16 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
Apr. 18 – Maplewood, MN – Myth Live