Coal Chamber Cancels Aftershock Festival Appearance Due To Health Issues

The nu-metal band Coal Chamber was set to perform at the hard rock/heavy metal Aftershock Festival located in Sacramento, California next weekend. Due to some unfortunate health reasons concerning Dez Fafara, the vocalist for the band.

Blabbermouth details how Fafara announced that “due to doctors orders” the band will not perform at Aftershock. He is also said to be “waiting on CT scan results”. The remaining band members announced they are “heartbroken that we won’t be joining Aftershock with all of our fans, family, and friends,” including that health is their top priority. See their full statement below:

In August, the band also had to postpone their “Fiend for the Fans” tour, due to Fafara’s medical emergency. Fafara shared the story of how his “life [took] a turn”, stating how he “fought back hard after a long haul of Covid”. He retells how he was coming up his stairs and “saw flashes” in his eyes, vomited, and felt like the world was spinning, leaving him in the back of an ambulance. See his full statement below:

Their rescheduled tour dates for 2025 are as follows:

Mar. 05 – Denver, CO – Summit

Mar. 07 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Mar. 08 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Mar. 09 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee Theatre

Mar. 11 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

Mar. 12 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Mar. 14 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Mar. 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannerhill’s Tavern & Music Hall

Mar. 19 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Mar. 22 – Newport, KY – Mega Corp. Pavillion

Mar. 23 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live

Mar. 25 – Norfolk, VA – NorVa

Mar. 28 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

Mar. 29 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

Mar. 30 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Apr. 04 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater

Apr. 05 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

Apr. 09 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

Apr. 11 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

Apr. 12 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

Apr. 13 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Apr. 15 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s

Apr. 16 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

Apr. 18 – Maplewood, MN – Myth Live