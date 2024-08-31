Deluxe Edition of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Long After Dark Featuring 7 Previously Unreleased Tracks Announced For October 2024 Release

Home News Cristian Garcia August 31st, 2024 - 5:09 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Over 40-years after its debut, comes the announcement of the deluxe edition of Tom Petty & The Heartbreaker’s beloved 1982 album, Long After Dark, which will be released via Geffen/UMe on October 18th.

Originally released during the height of New Wave music, Long After Dark was a refreshing change of pace from the kitsch experimentation and quirky pop songwriting heard on the airwaves, and brought something more down to earth and straight forward. While overlooked upon its initial release, this album featured killer hooks, harmonious vocals and tight basslines this album has produced many sleeper-hit tracks that have aged gracefully well into it’s 40-year lifespan. Tracks such as “You Got Lucky”, “Change of Heart” and “Straight Into Darkness”, are just the many examples of the album’s status as a cult-classic.

Now, with the release of the deluxe edition of Long After Dark, The Petty Legacy archives will share previously unseen newly remastered film and audio from 1982 to 1983, beginning with the video for the French Tv version of “Straight Into Darkness” featuring footage of the band performing at the Record Plant by award-winning director Alan Bibby. The video opens up to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers gearing up to perform “Straight Into Darkness”. One thing to note is difference of sound quality from the album version to the video for French Tv. Whereas the production of “Straight Into Darkness” leans into Americana production with some Byrds/T. Rex power pop, the French TV version manages to blur the line between the aforementioned Americana and the rock-leaning New Wave sound heard from bands like The Cars and The Pretenders. The video interjects visuals and images of the lyrics of the song and iconography of Tom Petty between the performance. This version of “Straight Into Darkness” exceeds the original version, from its opening piano chords, droning guitar, Petty’s whining vocals and the French Tv audio production of the performance serves as another reminder of the talent and quality behind Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Long After Dark Deluxe Edition will release October 18th via Geffen/UMe.

Long After Dark Deluxe Edition – Tracklisiting:

Disc 1

A One Story Town You Got Lucky Deliver Me Change of Heart Finding Out We Stand A Chance Straight Into Darkness The Same Old You Between Two Worlds A Wasted Life

Disc 2

Stories We Could Tell (French Tv) Never Be You * Turning Point (Original Drums Version) Don’t Make Me Walk The Line * I’m Finding Out (French Tv) Heartbreakers Beach Party (Extended Version) Keeping Me Alive (French Tv) Straight Into Darkness (French Tv) Ways To Be Wicked (Denver Sessions) * Between Two Worlds (French Tv) * One On One * Wild Thing *

* previously unreleased

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz