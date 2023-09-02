Susanna Hoffs Shares Emotional New Single “I Don’t Know Why”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 2nd, 2023 - 1:07 PM

Susanna Hoffs recently shared a new single which is a cover of “I Don’t Know Why”, originally released in 1999 and was written by Shawn Colvin.

In a press release Susanna Hoffs shares, “When I first heard ‘I Don’t Know Why,’ it moved me deeply,” says Hoffs. “I’ve always been drawn to themes of aloneness and the craving for connection as humans. I’d just had my second baby and was experiencing a mix of emotions; intense joy and wonder but also exhaustion and a sense of isolation.”

Hoffs later states in the same press release, “At the same time I was reflecting on my life; how did I get here given the madness of the 80s…the constant touring, the anonymous hotel rooms, one after another, flying from city to city—and then suddenly home, with our new baby. I was reflecting on the things that mattered most in life: love and connection, which were so tangible and beautifully rendered in Shawn’s song. And that feeling fueled a desire to record my own version of “I Don’t Know Why.” So I did. Not long after recording this, the Bangles reformed, and the song languished in a box, a lost recording…until now.”

The song is a beautiful and emotional one. With soft guitar and a vibey backing track her voice stands out beautifully on the recording. Her voice is soft and sweet as if singing to her baby and the effect is perfect for the song. Hoffs really outdid herself with this song and no one could ask for more. Listen to this beautiful cover below!