Paul Van Dyk Team Up With The YellowHeads For Energetic New Single “Back 2 The FVTR”

Juliet Paiz September 30th, 2024 - 1:03 AM

Paul van Dyk has teamed up with The YellowHeads for an electric single titled, “Back 2 The FVTR.” The song can only be described as a true techno masterpiece. Compared to “Someone Like You” by Paul van Dyk, featuring Ciaran McAuley, “Back 2 The FVTR” has a deeper and more mysterious tone. “Someone Like You” is a song you could listen to with optimism and hope, almost like a happy ending to a resolved situation. “Back 2 The FVTR” is more of a song that you would listen to on the way to start a problem and win easily.

The visualizer for the song matches the energy that listeners feel when they listen to these rhythmic beats. It combines clips of raves, clocks, flashing lights, sceneries and Paul van Dyk himself. It is a song you can feel deep within your soul, as if it unlocks something within you as you continue to listen.

This new release is certainly addictive and euphoric. Once you listen you won’t be able to stop and the futuristic theme only enhances this. Fans express their joy over the song in the comment section of the visualizer on YouTube, with one fan even declaring, “Best of electronic music.”