Paul Van Dyk Shares Powerful New Single “Someone Like You” Featuring Ciaran McAuley

Paul Van Dyk recently released a new single featuring Ciaran McAuley titled “Someone Like You” from Vandit Records. The song begins with a vibrant techno beat in 4/4 time that leads anyone to want to dance and a warm welcoming vibe. The synths set an atmospheric aura and that’s where the story really begins to develop in this mostly instrumental song. A true narrative is heard by the listener without the use of lyrics and cliches.

This three-minute song is short and sweet and has been accompanied by a video showing the true meaning behind the dance party vibes and the techno-driven sound. With images of looking through an album and loved ones coming together, the video reflects the heartfelt music and happy summer love experience. This song shows growth and aging in a carefree and joyful way. “Someone Like You” is a song that will surely be welcome at any club as it’s easy to dance to and easy to shout the simple lyrics that repeat; “someone like you.” This song is definitely one for any techno parties and clubs this summer and will surely be a hit in that scene!

About 45 seconds into the song there is a beautiful decrescendo that encapsulated happy memories in a childlike light and gives a sense of safety and peace. Now available to stream this journey through music shares love and life with its listeners. This emotional electronic music Van Dyk has released moves the listener in more ways than one creating a feeling of nostalgia with a new upbeat sound. Listen below!