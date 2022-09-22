Lights Drop Horror Themed Music Video for New Song “Okay Okay”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 22nd, 2022 - 2:36 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Alternate pop artist Lights is making waves be releasing her music video for the tune “Okay Okay.” The track can be found on her successful album PƎP which was released earlier this year. “Okay Okay” is filmed and directed by Lights and each visual finds Lights digitally connecting the multiple alter-egos while looking for an idea to make the music video.

OKAY OKAY music video is out now. Screen-life horror inspired, social media fever driven and riddled w throwbacks n easter eggs. Took a lot of intricate planning to create. If you like me you’ll love it, if you hate me you’ll like the end

"Okay Okay" music video tweet from Lights (@lights) September 22, 2022

The creativity for “Okay Okay” is amazing because the multiple egos give an aspect of the difficulties of creating a music video when you have so many different feelings with which direction you want to take. Also Lights does a great job with keeping the whole video entertaining because each ego brings a sense of personalism and imagination.

“As a big fan of horror movies, I figured it was about time for me to make a horror video concept. I employed a screen-life style production where the whole thing occurs on a computer screen which enabled me to satirize our constant demand for content as well as mix in some spooky horror moments. This was the only video I’ve ever made entirely on my own. A ton of work and planning but really fun to make in the end.” said Lights

