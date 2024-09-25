Josh Klinghoffer, Touring Guitarist For Pearl Jam, Charged With Misdemeanor Vehicular Manslaughter

Home News Maleah Rowe September 25th, 2024 - 6:38 PM

Josh Klinghoffer

Former member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and current touring guitarist for rock band Pearl Jam, Josh Klinghoffer is being charged with an alleged misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, which occurred in March earlier this year.

On March 18th, Klinghoffer allegedly, “struck 47-year-old pedestrian Israel Sanchez with his SUV in Alhambra, California. Sanchez was allegedly in a crosswalk and hit from behind. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead,” as reported by Consequence. Sued in July by the victim’s family, his lawsuit included him being accused of allegedly driving while distracted, leading to him not braking in time before the collision.

Klinghoffer is allegedly set to be arraigned on September 26th, at 8:30 a.m. for this alleged charge. According to TMZ, his attorney has spoken out on his behalf:

“This was a tragic accident. After Josh struck the pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, called 911, and remained at the scene until police and paramedics arrived. He has fully cooperated with authorities throughout the investigation.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister