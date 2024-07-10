Josh Klinghoffer Sued For Alleged Wrongful Death

Home News Heather Mundinger July 10th, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Josh Klinghoffer

Stereogum has reported that Josh Klinghoffer, the former guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has been sued for alleged wrongful death following a tragic incident in Alhambra, CA. The lawsuit alleges that Klinghoffer was driving a black GMC Yukon in March when the vehicle allegedly struck 47-year-old Israel Sanchez, who was in a crosswalk at the time. Sanchez succumbed to his injuries within hours of the collision.

The lawsuit accuses Klinghoffer of alleged distracted driving and claims that he allegedly did not brake before hitting Sanchez. In response to the allegations, Klinghoffer’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, acknowledged that Klinghoffer was driving the car but described the event as a “tragic accident,” stating, “After Josh struck this pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, stopped the car, called 911, and waited until police and the ambulance arrived. Obviously, he’s cooperating with the police throughout the traffic investigation. This was purely a tragic accident.”

Klinghoffer, who played guitar for the Red Hot Chili Peppers from 2009 to 2019 during John Frusciante’s hiatus, has also been a touring member of Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder’s solo band. Last year, Klinghoffer toured with Jane’s Addiction while Dave Navarro – another former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist – recovered from long COVID.

The case is ongoing, and further details will emerge as the investigation continues.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister