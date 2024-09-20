Fidlar Share New Single & Video “Hurt”

Home News Minnie Dao September 20th, 2024 - 9:04 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

FIDLAR has officially made their comeback with SURVIVING THE DREAM, following up on their 2019 third studio album, Almost Free. With the arrival of SURVIVING THE DREAM, the SoCal punk trop has also dropped a new single and video, “HURT.”

“HURT” blends the raw energy of alt-rock ballads with a unique new sound, serving as a resonating closer to the album. While FIDLAR’s signature touch is still present, this song unveils a side of the band that feels more intimate than ever with Zac Carper’s scratchy vocals. The melody is simple, matching the minimalistic vibes of the official video, with hardly any heavy build-up or pounding drums. The video feels more like a vlog, featuring the behind-the-scenes of the band on the road recorded on a shaky hand-held camera. The song is all about the complexities of being human–being imperfect and also the undiscriminating hurt of life. The repeated lyrics “You won’t find love if you don’t get hurt.” perfectly sums up the purpose that the band set for the song.

“This record is about doubling down on what you love,” says Carper. “For us, it’s about playing shows and making music. Coming back after a few years away, our intention was to self-make an album that the three of us are stoked on.”

Watch and listen to FIDLAR’s newest single “HURT” here:

Listen to their newest album SURVIVING THE DREAM here.

FIDLAR’s newest single and album release follows last month’s release of “Sad Kids” which we reviewed here. The trio is also set to kick off their expansive North American headline tour next week, starting with a performance on September 23rd in Santa Cruz at The Catalyst.

