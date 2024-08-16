Fidlar Shares Dynamic New Single “Sad Kids”

Home News Minnie Dao August 16th, 2024 - 11:50 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Today, Los Angeles-based punk trio FIDLAR has just dropped their new single “Sad Kids” offering a taste into their anticipated fourth studio album, SURVIVING THE DREAM. This track fuses punk energy with hyper-pop elements, delivering the message that sometimes even broken-hearted kids just want to party.

“Sad Kids” kicks off with the light strums of a ukelele, fooling the listener into thinking the song carries a simple, happy-go-lucky vibe. However, this is merely a facade as the track soon explodes into a fierce combination of pounding drums and booming electric guitars to create a high-energy anthem for youths and adolescents of defiant joy. Lyrically, the song explores the confusing emotions of sadness and how “sad kids” cope with their issues through “partying” and other rebellious behaviors. The chorus is repetitive, with vocalist-guitarist Zac Carper singing “Because sad kids like to party.”

FIDLAR’s official lyric video of “Sad Kids” matches with the theme of the song. The lyrics are hand-written in yellow paint that fills up the screen almost like graffiti. The background changes with each frame having different items messily strewn about like bear bottles and confetti on the ground to a disheveled-looking desk. Using stop-motion, each item seems to be dancing to the tune of the song. The song ends on the same ukelele tune as the beginning with the video featuring a broom sweeping away the empty bottle to reveal a yellow happy face, the band’s logo.

FIDLAR’s upcoming album will explore themes of aging, existential angst, and the burning despite belonging through a Gen Z lens, all while maintaining the reckless fan that the band is known for. SURVIVING THE DREAM is set to be released on September 20, 2024.

Listen to the new track and watch the visualizer for “Sad Kids” here:

“Sad Kids” follows “Down N Out” which was released just last month. Read about that release here along with other stories covering FIDLAR.