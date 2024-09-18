Japandroids Share Dynamic New Single “All Bets Are Off”

Home News Maleah Rowe September 18th, 2024 - 11:42 PM

Canadian rock band Japandriods have released their new single “All Bets are Off” which will be included on their upcoming album titled Fate & Alcohol. Listen to the uplifting, anthemic song below:

Told through a “fiery, rugged heartland punk” beat, as Paste describes, the story details how the pages of Brian King’s journal birthed the production of “a heart-racing, hedonistic song of passionate connection.” See the influencing excerpt below:

“Night off. I could have rested though (of course) I didn’t. The crew were on one and the party was well underway when I arrived. The other patrons didn’t seem to appreciate our noisy and colourful presence (squares), but the boys were blissfully unaware, hurling hot words at one another and making absurd bets with their per diems, like whether it was possible to light a cigarette with a pistol shot. I knew where this was going and wanted no part of it.

I slunk to a shadowy corner and ordered a cocktail, spur to my jaded spirits. I was gathering material for a book on bar life and it was the perfect place to watch the hungry hearts of Saturday twist towards the blue emptiness of Sunday morning. Poolroom tigers and nightclub kittens, on the prowl for a piece of anything. Cups and lips, quips and quirks, I frantically jotted it all down sparing no detail. Another cocktail? Don’t mind if I do! The night was primed and I felt punk.

Seeing her immediately stripped me of my powers. A thousand thoughts, frozen and kept in cold storage, thawed all at once. She was not the same woman I had known, exuding a subtle elegance and sensuality I had never seen before; she looked breathtaking. Every exquisite nuance like salt on old love-cuts. Chicly dressed too, which added to my agony. The imbalance between us was obvious, making me self-conscious. Still, I decided to let it play out. Cue the music.”

Forming 18 years ago, their new single will be one of last as their anticipated album will be their final one. Their new album is expected to be released on October 18th this year. The duo King and David Prowse were students together at the University of Victoria located in British Columbia. Prowse gives insight into their accomplishments as a band together:

“But we’ve always put a lot of passion into what we do, and I think that’s resonated with a lot of people. And I’m really grateful that we could be that band for people, in the same way that so many bands were for us.”

Pre-order for Fate & Alcohol is available here. See the full tracklist for the album below:

Fate & Alcohol Tracklist: