Japandroids Announces Final Album Fate & Alcohol for October 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Chicago”

Home News Sarah Faller July 17th, 2024 - 3:58 PM

Japandroids, the Vancouver duo of Brian King and David Prowse, have announced their final album Fate & Alcohol and released the single “Chicago” from the upcoming album (via Pitchfork).

The duo met in college at the University of Victoria in British Columbia and have been releasing music since 2009. Their second album Celebration Rock catapulted the band into the spotlight with the duo touring all over the world. Their most recent album Near to the Wild Heart of Life was released in 2017 after a short hiatus.

The band have talked about how excited they are for the new album. They wanted to make sure that their last album was all out even before their sound engineer heard it. To help fans get excited and give a taste of the upcoming album they released the single “Chicago” which is out now. Listen to “Chicago” here.

Fate & Alcohol Tracklist:

01 Eye Contact High

02 D&T

03 Alice

04 Chicago

05 Upon Sober Reflection

06 Fugitive Summer

07 A Gaslight Anthem

08 Positively 34th Street

09 One Without the Other

10 All Bets Are Off