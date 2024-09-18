Ani DiFranco Announces Winter & Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Hunter Graham September 18th, 2024 - 8:40 PM

Critically acclaimed, award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and feminist icon Ani DiFranco has just announced the tour for her latest album, Unprecedented Sh!t, which was released to rave reviews in May of this year. DiFranco, whose storied career in music began with her self-titled debut in 1990, has been relentlessly creating resonant and impactful folk music ever since.

Unprecedented Sh!t is a gritty, bluesy, minimalist, and soulful contribution to modern Americana. The album features DiFranco’s signature folk serenade—whining, longing, and poetic—reminiscent of greats like Bob Dylan. Her light guitar strumming subtly accentuates the depth of the lyrics in each song, highlighting the thoughtful storytelling that has become a hallmark of her work.

The tour kicks off on January 16th in Austin, TX, widely considered the live music capital of America, and moves through the Southwest and up the West Coast throughout January, culminating in a show in Seattle on February 1st. After a month-long break, DiFranco will resume her tour in the Southeast, starting with a show in Orlando, FL, on March 8th, and performing throughout the region for two weeks before taking another short break after a performance in Pelham, TN. The tour will conclude with April dates, beginning in Milwaukee, WI, on April 7th and moving through the Midwest and up the East Coast, finishing in Somerville, MA, on the folk favorite date of April 20th.

A full list of dates for the Unprecedented Sh!t tour can be found below:

Ani DiFranco Unprecedented Sh!t 2025 Tour

01/16/25 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

01/17/25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

01/18/25 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

01/20/25 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

01/21/25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

01/22/25 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

01/24/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

01/25/25 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

01/28/25 – Grass Valley, CA – Center for the Arts

01/30/25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

01/31/25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

02/01/25 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theater

02/28/25 – 03/07/25 – Cayamo Cruise

03/08/25 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

03/09/25 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

03/11/25 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

03/12/25 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

03/14/25 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

03/15/25 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

03/16/25 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

04/07/25 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

04/08/25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

04/10/25 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

04/12/25 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/13/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

04/15/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

04/16/25 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

04/18/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

04/19/25 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

04/20/25 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre