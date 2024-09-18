Ani DiFranco Announces Winter & Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Critically acclaimed, award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and feminist icon Ani DiFranco has just announced the tour for her latest album, Unprecedented Sh!t, which was released to rave reviews in May of this year. DiFranco, whose storied career in music began with her self-titled debut in 1990, has been relentlessly creating resonant and impactful folk music ever since.
Unprecedented Sh!t is a gritty, bluesy, minimalist, and soulful contribution to modern Americana. The album features DiFranco’s signature folk serenade—whining, longing, and poetic—reminiscent of greats like Bob Dylan. Her light guitar strumming subtly accentuates the depth of the lyrics in each song, highlighting the thoughtful storytelling that has become a hallmark of her work.
The tour kicks off on January 16th in Austin, TX, widely considered the live music capital of America, and moves through the Southwest and up the West Coast throughout January, culminating in a show in Seattle on February 1st. After a month-long break, DiFranco will resume her tour in the Southeast, starting with a show in Orlando, FL, on March 8th, and performing throughout the region for two weeks before taking another short break after a performance in Pelham, TN. The tour will conclude with April dates, beginning in Milwaukee, WI, on April 7th and moving through the Midwest and up the East Coast, finishing in Somerville, MA, on the folk favorite date of April 20th.
A full list of dates for the Unprecedented Sh!t tour can be found below:
Ani DiFranco Unprecedented Sh!t 2025 Tour
01/16/25 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre
01/17/25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
01/18/25 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
01/20/25 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
01/21/25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
01/22/25 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up
01/24/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
01/25/25 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore
01/28/25 – Grass Valley, CA – Center for the Arts
01/30/25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
01/31/25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
02/01/25 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theater
02/28/25 – 03/07/25 – Cayamo Cruise
03/08/25 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
03/09/25 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
03/11/25 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
03/12/25 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
03/14/25 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre
03/15/25 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
03/16/25 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns
04/07/25 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater
04/08/25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
04/10/25 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
04/12/25 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/13/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
04/15/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
04/16/25 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
04/18/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
04/19/25 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre
04/20/25 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre