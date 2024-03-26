Ani DiFranco Announces New Album Unprecedented Sh!t For May 2024 Release, Shares New Double Single “The Thing At Hand” & “New Bible”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 26th, 2024 - 2:35 PM

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera

The American-Canadian singer-songwriter, Ani DiFranco, has just released two new singles. “The Thing At Hand” and “New Bible” come from her upcoming album, Unprecedented Sh!t, set to release on May 17th of 2024 through her label, Righteous Babe Records. This will be her 23rd album. Unprecedented Sh!t is produced by BJ Burton, also known as the wildly talented Bon Iver, and houses eleven songs. “The Thing At Hand” and “New Bible” are the ninth and sixth tracks respectively.

The lead single off of Unprecedented Sh!t is titled “Baby Roe” and is a “civil rights rallying cry highlighting the need for reproductive freedom and autonomy.” Many of the songs on this upcoming album deal with political and human rights issues. Other songs on Unprecedented Sh!t deal with the feelings DiFranco experienced during the global pandemic, general anxiety, the morality of incarceration, and more. There is even a track titled “The Knowing” which is the same name as her 2023 children’s book.

The entire tracklist for Unprecedented Sh!t, “The Thing At Hand,” and “New Bible” can be found below.

Unprecedented Sh!t Track Listing

1 – Spinning Room

2 – Virus

3 – More or Less Free

4 – Baby Roe

5 – Unprecedented Sh!t

6 – New Bible

7 – Boots of a Soldier

8 – You Forgot to Speak

9 – The Thing at Hand

10 – Interlude

11 – The Knowing



