Rhiannon Giddens Announces New Album with Francesco Turrisi They’re Calling Me Home for April 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Calling Me Home”

Vocalist Rhiannon Giddens is teaming up with Francesco Turrisi once again for an upcoming collaborative record They’re Calling Me Home, which is set to be released on April 9 via Nonesuch. The duo have also unveiled a new music video for “Calling Me Home,” which was directed by Robert Edridge-Waks.

“Calling Me Home” is a black-and-white visual focusing on a number of migrating birds. This visual fits in well with the song’s lyrics, especially Giddens refrain “They’re calling me home.” The rest of the instrumental consists of emotional strings, which gives the track a bit of a classical folk feel.\

Giddens and Turrisi previously collaborated on the 2019 studio album There is No Other, which featured the single “I’m On My Way.” “Calling Me Homey” was reportedly recorded in seven days and was originally written by Alice Gerrard.

“Some people just know how to tap into a tradition and an emotion so deep that it sounds like a song that has always been around,” Giddens said. in a statement to Pitchfork. “‘Calling Me Home’ struck me forcefully and deeply the first time I heard it, and every time since. This song just wanted to be sung and so I listened.”

Last year was a busy one for Giddens, who teamed up with the likes of Amanda Palmer for a cover of Portishead’s “It’s A Fire” and Ben Harper for a cover of “Black Eyed Dog” by Nick Drake. She also appeared with Our Native Daughters for “Quasheba, Quasheba” back in 2019.

They’re Calling Me Home tracklist

1. Calling Me Home

2. Avalan

3. Si Dolce è’l Tormento

4. I Shall Not Be Moved

5. Black as Crow

6. O Death

7. Niwel Goes to Town

8. When I Was in My Prime

9. Waterbound

10. Bully for You

11. Nenna Nenna

12. Amazing Grace

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna