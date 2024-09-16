Local H Shares Energetic “California Songs” Single

Home News Juliet Paiz September 16th, 2024 - 4:16 AM

The American rock band, Local H, has shared a remastered version of their 2004 album Whatever Happened to P.J Soles? and the remastered single “California Songs” is hard to beat. The cover of the album depicts the tone of the song, giving it a grunge and punk edge. On the album we see a girl with red and black socks, wearing red headphones and holding a cat all while appearing in a fish eye lens.

The songs new feel of distorted guitar and catchy bass lines attract listeners while sticking to that rock tone that Local H is known for. The song itself is upbeat, but dark at the same time. It certainly makes you feel like a cool outcasted punk in an indie film that strives for self expression. Fans may get to experience this first hand since Local H is still currently on tour celebrating 20 years of the original release of the album. The remastered version was released on September 13 making it the perfect Friday the 13th listen and a great segway into spooky season as October approaches.