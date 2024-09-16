Letters To Cleo Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz September 16th, 2024 - 2:44 AM

Letters to Cleo has recently announced their tour dates for the Fall of 2024 so clear your plans for November. As expected they will be performing in their Boston hometown at the Paradise Rock Club, not for one, but for two nights just as they did in the Fall of 2023 for the 30th anniversary of their album titled Aurora Gory Alice. Individuals may know Letters to Cleo from the movie’s soundtrack, 10 Things I Hate About You. To add to the excitement of the band’s tour they will be selling limited edition copies of the soundtrack at every show.

Tickets went on sale September 9 and are still available for around $40 to $48. They will be performing in two areas in California, Boston Massachusetts and Connecticut, but the two shows in Boston are different from the rest. During these shows the band will be playing an “At the Movies Set” with some of their most popular songs that have been featured in films such as Josie & the Pussycats, The Craft and of course 10 Things I Hate About You. All apologies to those who won’t be able to make it to the Boston shows! The link for all tickets can be found in the bands Instagram bio.

Letters To Cleo Fall 2024 Tour Dates

11/15 – Ventura Music Hall w/ Party Nails – Ventura, CA

11/16 – Venice West w/ Party Nails – Venice, CA

11/21 – Space Ballroom w/Heretix – Hamden, CT

11/22 – Paradise w/ Heretix – Boston, MA

11/23 – Paradise w/ Heretix – Boston, MA