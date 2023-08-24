Letters To Cleo Announce Fall 2023 ‘Aurora Gory Alice 30th Anniversary’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 24th, 2023 - 1:37 PM

To celebrate the 30 anniversary of the release of the seminal album Aurora Gory Alice, Boston’s alternative rock band Letters to Cleo will head out on the road this Fall for a short run of intimate shows on the East Coast to play the album in its entirety.

The band will be doing their annual set of shows at the Paradise with both single and two day tickets available, along with a show at Brooklyn Made in New York. All tickets are on sale August 25 by visiting: letterstocleo.net.

Letters to Cleo formed in 1990 in Boston, led by guitarist Greg Mckenna and singer Kay Hanley. This upcoming tour will feature original members Kay Hanley (vocals,) Michael Eisenstein (guitar,) Greg McKenna (guitar) and Stacy Jones (drums,) along with longtime collaborator Joe Klompus on bass. Aurora Gory Alice, the band’s debut album, was originally released on CherryDisc Records in 1993.

The album received loads of press attention and local radio play around New England which led to the band signing to Giant Records and the re-release Aurora Gory Alice in 1994. The album’s song “Here and Now” became an instant hit after appearing on the soundtrack for the wildly popular 90s TV show Melrose Place.

The song reached reached number 10 on the Billboard Modern Rock Singles chart, was in the top 100 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the album debuted at number three on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. To this day “Here & Now” continues to be a fan favorite and one of the band’s most popular songs.

Also Letters to Cleo are thrilled to be celebrating the album that gave them their start, especially returning to their hometown of Boston.

“It’s unbelievable it’s been 30 years since the release of Aurora Gory Alice. We expected that album to be our swan song but we ended up finding ourselves creatively and it really changed our lives. We can’t wait to celebrate its 30th birthday!” said guitarist Michael Eisenstein.

Aurora Gory Alice, along with Go!, Wholesale Meats and Fish, and their most recent EP releases Back to Nebraska and OK Christmas are available on vinyl on their website.

Letters to Cleo Tour Dates