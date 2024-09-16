Kanye West’s Children Join Him In China To Perform “Everybody” During Vultures Listening Party

Home News Maleah Rowe September 16th, 2024 - 11:50 PM

American rapper Kanye West brought his four children, North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint West to perform his unreleased song “Everybody” in Haikou, China along with his wife Bianca Censori. West posted their performance at his Vultures listening party on social media, featuring him and his children dancing onstage along to the song.

Dropping on August 4th, Vultures 2 is the second collaborative album of West and singer Ty Dolla Sign. His performed song “Everybody” isn’t included in the new release of his album and was not included in Vultures 1. The sample for “Everybody” supposedly wasn’t cleared, but West can “play it publicly but not officially release it, which would not be a copyright violation,” as explained by NME. Vultures 1 faced copyright issues as well, “with West and Donna Summer‘s estate reaching a settlement over the alleged “illegal” use of ‘I Feel Love’ on ‘Vultures 1’,” NME states.

Watch the family performance below: