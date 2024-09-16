Dream Theater Announce Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 16th, 2024 - 12:52 PM

According to loudwire.com, Dream Theater has announced the North American leg of their 40th anniversary tour, which is their first trek through the U.S. and Canada with drummer Mike Portnoy since 2010.In fall 2023. The first leg of the reunion run will also commemorate Dream Theater‘s four decade existence and it begins this October in London. For tickets and more information visit dreamtheater.com.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Dream Theater says: “The excitement we have felt from the fans since the first tour was announced has been overwhelming! Now we get to bring the show to our home country and play a bunch of cities that we haven’t been together in for more than a decade. We can’t wait to continue this historic celebration of 40 years together with everyone in North America next year. We still have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming weeks.”

Dream Theatre Tour Dates

2/7 – Philadelphia, Pa. – The Met

2/8 – Raleigh, N.C. – Martin Marietta Center

2/10 – Nashville, Tenn. – Opry House

2/11 – Atlanta, Ga. – Coca-Cola Roxy

2/12 – Biloxi, Mo. – Hard Rock Café

2/14 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

2/15 – Dallas, Texas – Texas Trust CU

2/16 – San Antonio, Texas – Majestic

2/18 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Arizona Financial Center

2/19 – Highland, Calif. – Yaamava Theater

2/21 – Las Vegas, Nev. – The Chelsea

2/22 – Los Angeles, Calif. – YouTube Theater

2/24 – San Jose, Calif. – San Jose Civic

2/25 – Sacramento, Calif – Safe Credit Union Performing

2/27 – Seattle, Wash. – Moore Theater

2/28 – Portland, Ore. – Keller Auditorium

3/2 – Reno, Nev. – Grand Sierra

3/4 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Maverik Center

3/6 – Denver, Colo. – Mission Ballroom

3/8 – Chicago, Ill. – Chicago Theatre

3/9 – Cleveland, Ohio – MGM Northfield Park

3/11 – Toronto, Ontario – Coca-Cola Coliseum

3/12 – Montreal, Quebec – Place des Arts

3/14 – Wallingford, Ct. – Oakdale Theater

3/15 – Boston. Mass. – Boch Center

3/17 – Rochester, N.Y. – Kodak

3/18 – Wheeling, W.V. – Capitol Theater

3/19 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Brady Music Center

3/21 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

3/22 – New York, N.Y. – Radio City Music Hall

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva