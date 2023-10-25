Arca Shares Self-Directed New Music Video for “Incendio”

As Manabe explains further, “through myoelectric sensors attached to Arca’s face, we can use technology to intricately, and at times violently, control and transform her expressions.” Despite these technological constraints, Arca delivers a powerful performance, offering herself as a vessel, happily enjoying the pleasure and the pain of each rhythmic shock. It premiered at Mutant;Destrudo, her four-night performance series commissioned by the Park Avenue Armory, which concluded on Sunday, October 15.

Arca has released her self-directed video for her song “Incendio.”The visual piece captures a raw performance of Arca from the Armory stage, featuring custom technology from Japanese artist Daito Manabe, who collaborated with Arca on the creation of a radical device that converts music signals into electrical signals.

“Incendio” follows her previously released song “Яitual.” Earlier this year, they opened for the Barcelona stop of Beyonce’s record-breaking Renaissance World Tour. Arca’s last full length album was Kick IIIII in 2021. The five-installment series released that same year periodically and earned them their first Grammy nomination (Kick I) as well as multiple Latin Grammy nominations. That same year, they also released the song “Cayo” along with its accompanying music video, which was nominated for Best Editor.