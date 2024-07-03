The Weekend Teases New Album Cycle On Social Media

Home News Sarah Faller July 3rd, 2024 - 4:13 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

Popular Hip hop artist The Weeknd recently made Instagram and X posts to suggest the final installment of his album trilogy. (via NME)

This hypothetical new album would complete a trio of albums along After Hours which was released in 2020 and Dawn FM released in 2022. Now two years later, completing a pattern he is teasing the release of his sixth record.

Though The Weeknd hasn’t said anything outright, his social media posts of old album covers, and silhouettes of himself in various backgrounds have given fans many theories as to what this third album could be called, and what kind of songs they can expect.

The expectation of this third album for the trilogy has been building since 2022 due to The Weeknd’s posts after he released Dawn FM when he outright stated he was planning a trilogy. The artist when talking about the new album has made references to purgatory and the “light at the end of the tunnel”. This has caused popular and widespread theories that the album will be called After life, or something similar.

The most recent teaser, posted to Instagram, shows a face presumed to be The Weeknd and the woods. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abel (@theweeknd)

This isn’t the first wave of publicity the artist has caused this year. In April the artist collaborated with Metro Boomin and Future for the “We Still Don’t Trust You” video. Earlier this year he also garnered attention with activism as he pledged 2 million dollars for humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang