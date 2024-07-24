Jane’s Addiction Returns With First New Single From Classic Lineup In 34 Years “Imminent Redemption”

Home News Isabella Fischer July 24th, 2024 - 9:35 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Jane’s Addiction fans have reason to celebrate as the band returns with their first new single from the classic lineup in 34 years. Titled “Imminent Redemption,” this release brings back the raw energy and innovative spirit that catapulted them to rock stardom.

“Imminent Redemption” is a powerful track with the band’s signature alternative rock and psychedelic influences. Perry Farrell’s distinctive vocals soar over the backdrop of electric guitars and drums, delivering lyrics with themes of renewal and redemption.

Shot in black and white, the video features the band rocking out on stage with a cool vintage vibe. The stark contrast of the monochrome visuals adds a nostalgic touch, reminiscent of classic rock footage. As the band members perform, the camera captures dynamic close-ups, showcasing their killer guitar riffs and magnetic stage presence.

According to Consequence Sound, the band reflected, “It is different this time. To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It’s time. Welcome to the next chapter of Jane’s Addiction. ‘Imminent Redemption’ is only the beginning.”