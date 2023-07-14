Demi Lovato Says She Still Experiences Vision Impairment and Hearing Loss Since 2018 Overdose

Home News Simon Li July 14th, 2023 - 9:37 PM

During an interview at SiriusXM with Andy Cohen, Demi Lovato shares that even after five years from her near-death experience with drug overdose in 2018, after which she experienced three strokes and a heart attack, she still suffer from hearing loss as well as impaired vision from it, according from billboard.com.

She was rushed to the hospital July 24th in 2018 after heroin overdose, and has experienced relapses earlier. The star is now sober after rounds of treatments.

“I wouldn’t change my path because I don’t have any regrets,” she shared. ““When I think about things, the closest thing that I get to a regret is when I overdosed.” She added that it has led to “vision impairment and hearing impairment to this day.”

The health issues are really affecting the artist’s daily life. “I don’t drive because I have blind spots in my vision,” she recalls, saying that it has been “a daily constant reminder. ” “Like, I have blind spots in my vision when I look at your face, and so it’s a constant reminder to stay on the right path because I never want that to happen again.”

“Luckily in the mind state that I’m in now — you know, being sober, having a clear head,” she furthered, “I just think in a more positive mind space and I’m not focusing on the shame at all.” She concluded that “I know I have a lot of sympathy for where I was at that time and the choices that I made and I understand why it happened and what happened, but there’s no shame that comes with it because it was just a life lesson that I had to learn.”