Cloud Nothings Announces Fall 2024 Here And Nowhere Else Anniversary Tour Dates

June 26th, 2024

Celebrating a decade since the release of their critically acclaimed album Here and Nowhere Else, and fresh off the release of their latest album, Final Summer. Cloud Nothings will embark on an anniversary tour this October. The band is set to perform the album in its entirety across more than two dozen North American venues.

The tour kicks off with a special hometown show in Cleveland, Ohio, and will include stops on either coast with New York and Los Angeles among them. The tour will conclude with two nights in Chicago, giving fans across the country ample opportunity to catch the band live.

Supporting acts for the tour include Equipment, Farmer’s Wife, and Armlock at select dates, adding to the excitement for this milestone celebration.

Check out the full tour itinerary below:

08-23 Torremolinos, Spain – Canela Party +^

10-19 Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s +^

10-20 Columbus, OH – Woodlands Tavern +^

10-21 Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall +^

10-22 Birmingham, AL – Saturn +^

10-25-27 Gainesville, FL – The Fest 22

10-28 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall +^

10-29 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s +^

10-30 Asbury Park, NJ – Wonder Bar +^

10-31 Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right +^

11-01 Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right +^

11-03 Greenville, SC – Radio Room +^

11-04 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

11-05 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works *

11-07 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom *

11-08 Dallas, TX – House of Blues *

11-09 Austin, TX – Waller Creek Amphitheater at Stubb’s Bar-B-Q *

11-11 Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center *

11-13 Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House *

11-15 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater *

11-16 Vancouver, British Columbia – Harbour Event & Convention Centre *

11-17 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo *

11-19 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall *

11-20 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim *

11-21 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon ~^

11-22 Del Mar, CA – The Sound *

11-23 Las Vegas, NV – Sinwave ~^

11-25 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater ~^

11-26 Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre ~^

11-29 Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry ~^

11-30 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle ~^

12-01 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle ~^

+ with Equipment

^ with Farmer’s Wife

~ with Armlock

* with Rise Against