Donald Trump Posts an AI-Generated Taylor Swift Endorsement for His Campaign

On August 18, Donald Trump falsely claimed an endorsement from Taylor Swift through a series of AI-generated images posted to his Truth Social account.

One of the images depicts Taylor Swift in an Uncle Sam-style outfit, mimicking vintage military recruitment posters. The text surrounding the image reads “TAYLOR WANTS YOU TO VOTE FOR DONALD TRUMP.”

According to Consequence, Trump also shared a fake news article falsely claiming that Swift’s fans are “turning to Trump” following the events of the terror plot surrounding Swift’s concerts in Vienna, Austria.

The collage also included AI-generated images of women wearing “Swifties for Trump” t-shirts. Trump captioned his post with the words “I accept!”

Swift did endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election and criticized Donald Trump’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic. Swift was quoted telling her fans “Request a ballot early. Vote early.” Swift has yet to endorse any candidate for the 2024 presidential election.