Catfish And The Bottlemen Reportedly Cancel US & Australia Tour Dates With No Statement From The Band

Cristian Garcia September 7th, 2024 - 7:07 PM

Welsh indie band Catfish And The Bottlemen have seemingly cancelled their tours in North America and Australia with the band having yet to issue a statement regarding the cancellations. According to the tour’s ticketing partner Moshtix, all Australian shows have been cancelled due to illness. Moshtix would later issue the following statement: “Catfish And The Bottlemen want to thank the fans for their support. This weekend they were hoping to still be able to perform, but on doctor’s orders they were forced to cancel their Australian shows. The band were really looking forward to these shows and sincerely apologies to everyone for any inconvenience and disappointment. Thank you for your understanding and continued support”.

Ticketholders from North America have also received similar notification informing them of the band’s cancellation for their October and November shows. This recent cancellation comes just after the group had canceled their heavily publicized show in Ireland on Aug. 31. In an article from NME, the cancellation of their Ireland show was due to an illness among a member of the band.. This would have been the band’s first show in the country in five years.

The question for everyone now is, whether Catfish And The Bottlemen will recover in time for their scheduled UK dates in 2024. The band also has massive shows lined for next summer, including a headline performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. For the time being, their shows in Australia and North America will be on hold as Catfish And The Bottlemen sit out for recovery.

