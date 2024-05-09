Catfish & The Bottlemen Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 9th, 2024 - 5:33 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to nme.com, Catfish & The Bottlemen has announced a North American headlining tour that will see the band stopping in Austin, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and other locations. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday, May 10 by clicking here.

To help spread the word about their upcoming tour, Catfish & The Bottlemen went on Instagram to provide additional information about their upcoming shows.

Catfish & The Bottlemen Tour Dates

10 – 4 – Austin, TX

10 – 5 – Los Angeles, CA

10 – 8 – Oakland, CA

10 -11 – Austin, TX

10 – 14 – Denver, CO

10 – 17 Kansas City, MO

10 – 18 – Nashville, TN

10 – 19 – Atlanta, GA

10 – 21 – Toronto, ON

10 – 22 – Detroit, MI

10 – 23 – Chicago, IL

10 – 25 – Pittsburgh, PA

10 – 26 – Cincinnati, OH

10 – 27 – Columbus, OH

10 – 29 – Boston, MA

10 – 30 – New York, NY

11 – 1 – New Haven, CT

11 – 2 – Philadelphia, PA

11 – 3 – Washington DC