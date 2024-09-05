Home News Cait Stoddard September 5th, 2024 - 3:03 PM

According to stereogum.com, the FBI allegedly raided the North Carolina home of the alleged musician named Michael Smith and allegedly arrested him. Now, federal authorities are allegedly charging Smith with alleged money laundering, alleged wire fraud and alleged conspiracy to allegedly commit alleged wire fraud. The alleged artist allegedly faces 60 years in prison. According to the alleged feds, Smith allegedly used alleged bot accounts to allegedly stream AI-generated music, a practice that allegedly brought in more than $10 million.

Prosecutors allegedly say that Smith allegedly worked with an AI service and an alleged music promoter to allegedly generate alleged hundreds of thousands of pieces of alleged music. Also, he allegedly bought email accounts and alleged used VPNs to allegedly keep the services from allegedly learning what he was allegedly doing out of his alleged house in Cornelius, North Carolina.

The indictment allegedly says that Smith allegedly lied to alleged royalty distributors, with his alleged representative telling the Mechanical Licensing Collective that his alleged works are “human-authored.” Smith’s alleged indictment allegedly claims that he allegedly ran his alleged scam from 2017 until this year, allegedly generating more than 660,000 streams a day and allegedly bringing in alleged royalties that are allegedly more than $1 million per year.