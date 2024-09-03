Alessandro Cortini Shares Intricate Video For “IV”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 3rd, 2024 - 2:04 PM

Today, Italian musician, instrument-builder, producer and composer Alessandro Cortini has shared the first piece of music from his forthcoming release, Nati Infiniti, out October 4 on Mute. The 40-minutes of hypnotic work, separated into five movements, are based on an immersive audio installation that ran across four floors of the Museu de Lisboa’s Fábrica da Moagem, a disused flour mill.

And now, the artist has shared the song, “IV,” which cascades and surges towards the album’s finale. As a whole, Cortini’s latest ditty is lovely by how the instrumentation smacks the background with experimental jazz, while each scene in the music video shows compelling projections that blends in with the deep music.

Nati Infiniti reimagines the installation by capturing the ambience of the original piece, where each of the four floors of the cavernous mill evoked a different state through Cortini’s sound design. Constantly unfolding as the listener traveled through the building, the album harnesses the movement of the piece, highlighting the interconnectedness of all things.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock