Desert Daze Organizers Cancel 2024 Edition Due To “Rising Production Costs & “Current Volatile Festival Market”

Minnie Dao August 30th, 2024 - 12:09 PM

In breaking news, the organizers of Desert Daze have just announced the cancellation of the 2024 Desert Daze festival, originally scheduled for October 10th to 13th in Lake Perris, CA. An official announcement was shared today on the festival’s X account, citing the festival’s cancellation “due to rising production costs and the current volatile festival market.”

Desert Daze prides itself on being one of the few remaining independent festivals in the current increasingly commercialized festival landscape. The three-day festival was known to often showcase abstract art installations and feature artists from different experimental music genres. This year’s lineup was set to feature Jack White, Cigarettes After Sex, Alex G, The Mars Volta, and Thundercat as headlining acts, as we’ve reported in a previous article on the festival.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support. Desert Daze is more than a festival or business venture to us. The community that we’ve cultivated together means so much to us and is the reason we will continue to work to find a way to keep this beautiful thing going for many years to come,” the team expressed in their statement. Despite the cancellation of their main festival, Desert Daze’s smaller events will continue as planned.

For more details on the cancellation and to stay updated on future events, fans are encouraged to visit Desert Daze’s official website. Those who have already purchased their passes to the festival will be refunded and contacted directly via their point of purchase. Be sure to check out our previous stories on Desert Daze here.