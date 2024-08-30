Fever Ray Cancels Upcoming Festival Appearances Following Hospitalization For Bacterial Pneumonia

Home News Minnie Dao August 30th, 2024 - 1:14 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Fever Ray has announced the cancellation of their final festival appearances this summer due to Karin Dreijer’s recent hospitalization for bacterial pneumonia, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan. The cancellations include performances at both the Lisbon and Madrid editions of the Kalorama festival, as well as the UK’s End of the Road festival, all of which were scheduled for this weekend.

Drejer shared the news on Thursday in an Instagram post, writing, “I’m so sorry to say that I have to cancel next weekend’s shows. After our last show at Way Out West (which I probably shouldn’t have done because I was feeling unwell), I ended up in hospital with bacterial pneumonia. I couldn’t oxygenate myself, so they kept me for 7 days with oxygen and intravenous antibiotics.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fever Ray (@feverray)

Dreijer continued, “Now my infection is gone, but I have a long recovery getting my lungs back. I was so much looking forward to our tour finale and seeing you all again. But we will be back! Thank you for listening.”

While the canceled shows mark an unfortunate end to Fever Ray’s summer tour, please join us in wishing Dreijer a speedy and full recovery!