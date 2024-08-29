Ween To Take Hiatus From Touring “For The Foreseeable Future” Due To Dean Ween’s Mental Health

Home News Cait Stoddard August 29th, 2024 - 1:03 PM

According to consequence.net, Ween has announced they are stepping away from touring “for the foreseeable future” due to Michael “Dean Ween” Melchiondo’s ongoing mental health struggles. The impacted dates include the special Chocolate and Cheese anniversary show in Philadelphia that was scheduled for September 27.

“It is with sincere regret and heavy hearts that Ween must make the decision to step away from the stage for the foreseeable future,” reads a social media statement. “Despite three great shows this summer, it’s become clear that touring and performing is too taxing on Deaner’s mental health to continue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @weeninfo

Earlier this year, Ween canceled the spring dates on their 40th anniversary tour and cut short their summer run. Back in March, Dean Ween shared a statement saying: “I need to step away from performing live in order to preserve my mental and spiritual well being, and instead focus on myself and loved ones.”

Ween previously took an indefinite hiatus from 2011 through their reunion in 2016. Earlier this month, the band released a 30th anniversary deluxe reissue of Chocolate and Cheese.