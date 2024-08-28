SOPHIE Joined By Bibi Bourelly On New Posthumous Song “Exhilarate”

Home News Alana Overton August 28th, 2024 - 7:00 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Pop producer SOPHIE has released a new posthumous track, featuring the soulful vocals of singer-songwriter Bibi Bourelly. “Exhilarate,” the track blends SOPHIE’s signature production with Bourelly’s powerful voice, creating a dynamically charged listening experience. With immersive vocals and stunning imagery of ever-changing shapes of water and shapes, it is telling of how astounding SOPHIE is as a creative in the music scene.

In a press release, they state that “Exhilarate” was written by SOPHIE, Bibi, and Kennedi Lykken (Dua Lipa, Kesha). No stranger to confident, assertive tunes, Bibi (Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus) slots herself easily into SOPHIE’s propulsive production: “Got my foot on the gas, and I won’t stop for no one.” It’s the soaring sound of two collaborators and friends giving each other a speed boost, carrying themselves to new heights together, a theme that’s central to SOPHIE.” Fans of SOPHIE can also look forward to her upcoming album, SOPHIE, set to release on September 27, 2024.

As fans and listeners embrace this posthumous release, it is clear that SOPHIE’s artistic legacy continues to resonate, inspire, and exhilarate, keeping her spirit alive through the music she so masterfully crafted.