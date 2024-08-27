Usher Teams Up With Victoria Monet On Collaborative New Single “SOS (Sex On Sight)”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 27th, 2024 - 5:38 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Victoria Monét and Usher have teamed for the new song “SOS (Sex on Sight)” and as whole, the tune is fantastic because of the music creates a catchy and funky pop vibe that blends in with Usher‘s and Monét’s melodic vocal performance. Also, not only is “SOS (Sex on Sight)” a beautiful pop number, it is jazzy thanks to the fabulous horn sections.

While talking more about her latest ditty, Monét says: “It’s about the urgency you feel when you need some love, physical touch, and quality attention! Sometimes that desire can feel as urgent as being rescued from a natural disaster, or, in this case, rescued from your own sensual urges. Just like a storm, ‘SOS’ summons and forewarns a lover of the rainfall that is to come and welcomes the beautiful relief from that desire. It feels romantic, playful, sultry and direct. Based in fantasy and the warmest tones of R&B. It feels timeless, and we hope you enjoy the escape!”